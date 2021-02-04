ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $203.21 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

