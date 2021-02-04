Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 8.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.09. 746,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 421,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.23 million, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.