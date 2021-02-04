Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 182,085 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Yelp worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

