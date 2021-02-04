Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 249,938 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,938 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

