Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,072 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

