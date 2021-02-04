Reviewing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bandwidth and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 0 8 0 2.78 QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $181.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than QAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and QAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 19.99 $2.49 million ($0.43) -434.42 QAD $310.77 million 2.97 -$15.95 million N/A N/A

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% QAD 1.08% 3.18% 1.24%

Summary

QAD beats Bandwidth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes. The company also provides demand and supply chain planning solutions to manage various procurement, manufacturing, inventory, distribution, and sales activities; global trade and transportation solutions to manage and optimize network of carriers for shipments; embedded analytics and business intelligence that offers data to measure performance; and internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical, development, and integration. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. It serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

