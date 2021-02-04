Reviewing PG&E (NYSE:PCG) & Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PG&E and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E $17.13 billion 1.39 -$7.64 billion $3.93 3.05 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 32.80 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -15.85

Sunnova Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PG&E. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PG&E, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PG&E and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E 1 3 8 0 2.58 Sunnova Energy International 0 1 11 0 2.92

PG&E presently has a consensus target price of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.10%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

PG&E has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PG&E and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E -27.77% 21.57% 2.06% Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55%

Summary

PG&E beats Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

