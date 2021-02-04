Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $380,000.00 13,112.29 -$37.16 million ($0.07) -590.57 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPeng has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workhorse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -75,089.62% N/A -33.07% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Workhorse Group and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 XPeng 1 2 6 0 2.56

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential downside of 52.66%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Summary

XPeng beats Workhorse Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc. engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand. The Aviation division offers delivery drones and SureFly multicopter. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

