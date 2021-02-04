REVV Reaches Market Cap of $22.35 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.0810 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00063952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040448 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,729,802 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

