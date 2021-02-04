Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Rexnord makes up 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.20% of Rexnord worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rexnord by 100.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Rexnord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 939,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.78. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,273. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

