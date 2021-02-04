Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,295.0 days.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

