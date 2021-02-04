Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $392.76 or 0.01058622 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

