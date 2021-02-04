Rightmove’s (RTMVY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 35,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,508. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

