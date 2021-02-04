RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $160,897.59 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 116,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

