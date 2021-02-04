RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $160,897.59 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.
Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 116,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.23.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
