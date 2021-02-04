RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $25.14. 18,736,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 19,254,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

