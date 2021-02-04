Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 62,356 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

