Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 35,867 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

