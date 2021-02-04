Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,511 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

