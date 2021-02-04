Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

