Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.62 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1,015.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

Shares of ZS opened at $209.56 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

