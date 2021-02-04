Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of B&G Foods worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,094.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 59.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

BGS stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.