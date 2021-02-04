Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.91 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $389.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.26 and its 200-day moving average is $297.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.51.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

