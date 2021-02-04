Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

