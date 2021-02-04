Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,789 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $276.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.