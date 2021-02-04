Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,031,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $258.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $261.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.