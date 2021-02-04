Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 65,000 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 155,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

