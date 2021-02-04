Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 117,791 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after buying an additional 126,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,841,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,574,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

