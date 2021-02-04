Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 77,574 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,574 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

