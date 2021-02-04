Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.