Robert Lisicki Sells 17,500 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.50. 359,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

