Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Underperform”

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Roche by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Roche by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.