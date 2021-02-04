Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.12. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4516574 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

