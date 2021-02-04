Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

RYCEY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

