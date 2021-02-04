Rosenblatt Securities Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $320.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.10.

PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.68. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

