Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.
In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.