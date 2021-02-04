Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

