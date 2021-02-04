Rotten Hits Market Cap of $231,142.40 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $231,142.40 and $4,624.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 57,310,485 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

