Rotten Trading Up 61.2% This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $232,497.42 and $2,920.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 57,322,252 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.