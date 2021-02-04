Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) a €460.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €460.00 ($541.18) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 44.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €521.18 ($613.16).

Shares of RAA stock traded up €6.00 ($7.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €828.50 ($974.71). 18,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €760.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €662.70. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

