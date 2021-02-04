Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $61.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,213. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,750,000 after acquiring an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after buying an additional 71,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.