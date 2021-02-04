Royal Bank of Canada Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $28.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.