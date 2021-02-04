Royal Bank of Canada Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,811. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

