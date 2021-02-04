Royal Bank of Canada Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$28.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

