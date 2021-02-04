Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $61.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.52.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $2,217,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

