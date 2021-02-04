Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,249.40 ($16.32) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,338.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The firm has a market cap of £46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71).

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

