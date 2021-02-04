Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,810 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,249.70 ($16.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,338.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.40. The firm has a market cap of £46.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71).

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

