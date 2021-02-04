Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,151.40

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,151.40 and traded as high as $1,272.40. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $1,272.40, with a volume of 7,333,455 shares traded.

RDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,786.92 ($23.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

