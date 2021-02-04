Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,250.80 ($16.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

