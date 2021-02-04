Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Trading Up 2.9%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.84. 5,351,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDS/B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

