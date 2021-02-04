Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.91.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $104.27. 9,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,371. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 99.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

