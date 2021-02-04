Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $377.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $390.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

